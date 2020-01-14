Montville police release surveillance photos of woman they say stole from cars at area preschools

MONTVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Montville Police Department is looking for a woman they say broke into several cars at area preschools Monday morning.

According to police, a woman in a white 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport stopped at The Learning Garden and KinderCare between 7 and 8 a.m. and broke into multiple vehicles.

Police say the suspect used the victims’ credit cards to make gift card purchases at local drugstores and a Walmart on Pearl Rd., where she was caught on surveillance camera.

If you recognize the woman in the surveillance photos, call (330)725-8314, ext. 1616.