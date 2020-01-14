× Looking for a job? Meijer is looking to fill 600 positions in Northeast Ohio

(WJW)- New job opportunities are coming to Northeast Ohio. Meijer is looking to fill 600 positions for two new stores in Lorain and Brimfield.

The available positions include clerks, cake decorators, customer service, meat cutters, and cashiers.

The stores are expected to open later this spring and will be the latest of five stores the retailer has opened in the Cleveland area since last year.

Starting pay is based on experience level and specific skills.

Meijer employees receive paid parental leave, educational reimbursement, and flexible scheduling.

For more information on the open positions: Enter "Lorain" or "Brimfield" in the location search field.