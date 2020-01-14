Police say no foul play believed to be involved in death of 14-year-old Harley Dilly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio ( WJW)- Port Clinton police on Tuesday said it's not the outcome anyone wanted, but the family of Harley Dilly now has some closure.

Port Clinton Police Chief Robert J. Hickman confirmed the 14-year-old's body was found in a house on Fulton Street Monday evening. They say no foul play is believed to be involved.

A repeated canvas of the neighborhood led police back to the home on Monday afternoon; it had been checked multiple times. There was no evidence of forced entry, the chief said.

Harley's coat and glasses were found next to a brick chimney on the second floor; they then discovered Harley who was caught in the chimney, Chief Hickman said. "This appears to be an accident; at this time there does not appear to be any foul play expected."

No cause of death has yet been determined. An autopsy is being done.

"It appears that Harley climbed an antenna tower to the roof and entered the chimney," the chief said. "Once in the chimney, Harley's jacket and glasses were pushed from the chimney through a flue and into the second floor of the house. The chimney was blocked between the second and first floor which trapped Harley. The chimney is approximately 9 inches by 13 inches in size. This is a tragic outcome to the case and a tough loss to the community," Chief Hickman continued.

The chief stressed this investigation was thorough.

Sources earlier told the Fox 8 I-Team that the body of the missing teen had been recovered inside a vacant home located near where he lived.

Sources earlier told the I-Team his body was found behind a wall, possibly inside the chimney of the home.

Investigators are still on scene gathering evidence. Sources added that a portion of the home’s wall was removed.

Harley had not been seen since he left home on December 20 for school.

He never arrived. The house across the street from where the Dilly's live is unoccupied and used as more of a vacation-type home.

Law enforcement had been searching for Harley for weeks without any trace of him.

41.511995 -82.937692