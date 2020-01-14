Cuyahoga County officials introduce BYOBag campaign, reusable bag giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) -- County and local leaders introduced a BYOBag campaign at a press conference Tuesday.

The campaign was launched at a 10:30 a.m. press conference at the Euclid Senior Center. The county also announced a reusable bag giveaway as part of the campaign.

The county's plastic bag ban went into effect Jan. 1. It prohibits retailers from providing disposable bags at the check-out.

They still are permitted to provide recyclable paper bags and sell reusable bags. The new ban applies to retail stores of all types along with convenience stores, grocery stores, service stations and drug stores.

