What will Cleveland Cavaliers do with the 8th pick?

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — It has been three years since the Cleveland Cavaliers were a part of NBA Draft night.

This draft is one of the most uncertain drafts for the franchise: Are they building for the future or using this pick to make another run at the NBA Finals? The question won’t be answered until LeBron James decides if he is staying or leaving.

The Cavs have the 8th overall pick in Thursday night’s draft, acquired from Brooklyn.

Here are several names to watch for when the Cavs go on the clock with the 8th pick:

Collin Sexton-Guard Alabama 6’2’’, 183-considered one of the most dynamic guards in the country.

Trae Young-Guard Oklahoma 6’1’’, 180

He averaged 27ppg, 8 assists He can generate offense off the dribble.

Michael Porter Jr.-Forward Missouri 6’10’’, 215. He averaged 10 points, 6 rebounds in his lone season at Missouri. He was the number 2 prospect in the 2017 recruiting class but was bothered by a back injury last year and missed significant time.

The NBA Draft begins at 7:00 from Brooklyn, New York.

**Continuing coverage on the Cavs**

Did a future Cav just pass by?

Who do YOU want for tonight’s #CavsDraft pick?#NBAStyle x #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/Zqd3yOmZuO — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 21, 2018

Who will become the newest Cavalier tonight?@NBADraft action tips off at 7PM ET on ESPN! #NBADraft || #CavsDraft pic.twitter.com/A5ZTLjBIX2 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 21, 2018