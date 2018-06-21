Suspect search: Ohio man with distinctive face tattoo located

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — It wasn’t difficult for law enforcement in Southern Ohio to track down a man wanted for questioning in connection with several breaking and entering cases.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert on Facebook Wednesday asking people to be on the lookout for Anthony “Popeye” Ward.

The post was shared nearly 3,000 times in part due to Ward’s distinctive face tattoo.

It resembles the mask worn by actor Anthony Hopkins’ character “Hannibal Lecter” in “Silence of the Lambs.”

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office edited the post Wednesday to say that Ward was in custody.

They said he was located in nearby Clermont County.

As you might imagine, there were some very creative comments on Facebook.

One woman wrote, “Does he have any distinguishing characteristics that will help citizens better spot him? Birthmarks? Tattoos?”

Another person wrote, “Don’t you have a better pic? This could be anybody.”

“He would be hard to recognize,” one other person joked.