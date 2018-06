× Suspect arrested in 2017 Lakewood murder

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– Police arrested a suspect on Tuesday in the murder of a Lakewood man.

Charles A. Muscatello, 39, is charged with murder and is set to appear in Lakewood Municipal Court.

Maurice K. Goins, 53, was found dead in his apartment in Madison Avenue on Aug. 6, 2017.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide and detectives have been investigating the case over the past 10 months.