Sheriff’s deputies to help patrol area where 9-year-old Cleveland girl was shot and killed

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County sheriff's deputies will help patrol the area where a little girl was shot and killed in Cleveland.

Saniyah Nicholson, 9, was in a car at Harvard Avenue and Lee Road Wednesday night while her mother went inside of DNA Level C Boxing Club to pick up her brother.

Cleveland police said two groups were shooting at each other from across the roadway and the girl lost her life.

County Executive Armond Budish, said in a statement, "Our hearts go out to the family."

He goes on to say, "County Councilwoman Shontel Brown has asked us to send out the Sheriff's Impact Unit to assist the city of Cleveland in patrolling the neighborhood. After consultation with the Cleveland police department, we are dispatching Sheriff's deputies tonight. The senseless killings must stop. We will do all we can to protect the residents of Cuyahoga County."

Police have released surveillance images of two men they consider persons of interest. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individuals is asked to call police at 216-623-5464 or 216-621-1234.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County accepts anonymous tips at 216-252-7463.

A $20,000 reward is available for tips leading to an arrest.

