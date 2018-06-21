Several Mogadore residents evacuated after chemical leak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOGADORE, Ohio -- Residents on three streets in Mogadore were evacuated to an area school after a rail car leak Thursday morning.

According to a post on the Mogadore Police Department's Facebook page, a rail car was seen off-gassing a chemical at Omnova Solutions, 165 South Cleveland Ave.

As a precaution, an evacuation order was given to residents on Eleanor, Virgin and Sudomer streets.

The order remains in effect until further notice. About 19 evacuees are at a local elementary school until they're able to return to their homes.

The plant makes liquid latex.