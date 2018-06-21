Parma Heights detective remains hospitalized after shooting that left suspect dead

PARMA, Ohio– The Parma Police Department released new details in a shooting that left a Parma Heights officer injured and a suspect dead.

It happened during a traffic stop at the corner of Stumph and Huffman roads in Parma Wednesday evening.

Parma Heights Police Detective Luke Berry was shot in the leg while assisting Parma Police Officer Peter Shepetiak. The two officers returned fire on the suspect, 29-year-old Jonathon Legg, according to police.

Legg was shot several times and taken to UH Parma Medical Center. He was pronounced dead.

Berry, a four-year veteran of the force, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he is recovering. Shepetiak, a six-year veteran assigned to the traffic unit, was also injured during the incident.

Parma police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continue to work to reconstruct the events that led to the shooting.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave.