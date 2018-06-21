× Ohio students could soon get a lesson in cursive writing

In an era of texting, technology rules over an old fashioned penned letter for most children and teens.

On Wednesday, Ohio House Bill 58, sponsored by House Education Committee Chairman Andrew Brenner, R-Powell, passed 87-4.

The bill would create a curriculum to teach cursive to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The state doesn’t currently require that cursive be taught in schools, and it’s not part of the multi-state Common Core standards on which Ohio’s standards are based.

The bill now heads to the Ohio Senate for a vote before it would be sent to Gov. John Kasich’s desk.

Back in April, Indiana passed a similar bill, that ensured Indiana schools can teach cursive writing if local officials wish to do so.