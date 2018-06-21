Missing: Dakota McIlvaine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 has relaunched our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Dakota McIlvaine, 15, was last seen May 24 in Cleveland.

He was wearing a gray zip-up jacket and black sweatpants with a yellow stripe. He was carrying a bookbag.

Dakota is a student at Max Hayes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Van Buren with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2541.

