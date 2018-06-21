NE Ohio Latinx leaders respond to recent ICE raids

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Latinx leaders from throughout Northeast Ohio spoke out Thursday in response to the recent the Ohio ICE raids.

The leaders called out the the recent workplace raids enforced under the Trump administration and the effects of the raids on Latinx communities throughout Ohio.

At a meat processing plant in Salem, agents arrested 146 employees for immigration violations Tuesday. Search warrants were also executed at Fresh Mark locations on South Way Street SW in Massillon, Cloverleaf Street SW in Massillon and Harmont Avenue NE in Canton.

Leaders from HOLA, the organization at the forefront of remediation efforts, will be present at the press conference. Other local organizations participating include the Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development, Northeast Ohio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Alliance, Inc., local elected officials from the City of Cleveland as well as the city of Lorain, local business leaders, as well as Faith-based congregations.

