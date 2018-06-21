Hearing set for convicted rapist; Second man arrested in the case

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio– Hours before a hearing that could set a convicted rapist free, another man has been indicted in the case.

In 2001, a woman in Cleveland Heights was attacked going to her apartment.

The Ohio Innocence Project is pushing to free Christopher Miller, saying new DNA tests clear him. He is serving a 40-year sentence.

A Cuyahoga County Judge is holding a hearing on Thursday to decide what happens next in the case.

Meantime, as a result of the new DNA tests, Charles Boyd, has now been indicted on rape, kidnapping and other charges. Boyd had been convicted of aggravated robbery in the case years ago. He did his time, but now is back in custody.

Additionally, a third man is also doing time after being convicted on sex charges for the attack.