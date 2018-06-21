Beach hazards statement issued along Lake Erie shores

CLEVELAND– The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning.

There is a high swimming risk from waves and dangerous currents for beaches from Maumee Bay State Park in Lucas County to Huntington Beach in Cuyahoga County.

A beach hazards statement is issued when swimming risks exist from a combination of wind and large waves including rip currents and longshore currents. These swimming risks can create life-threatening conditions even for good swimmers.