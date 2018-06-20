WWE wrestler Leon White — aka Vader — passes away

WWE wrestler Leon White, better known as Vader, has passed away at the age of 63.

According to WWE, he died Monday night.

White began his sports-entertainment career in the 1980s after retiring from the NFL due to injury.

He eventually became one of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest stars and most fear competitors, according to WWE.

He then transitioned to World Champion Wrestling, fighting with the likes of Sting and Ron Simmons. He became a three-time WCW World Champion. He moved to WWE in 1996, fighting stars like Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

He also played a small role on the TV show, “Boy Meets World.”

Read more here.