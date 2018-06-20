Trump says he’s ‘working on’ immigration bill

President Donald Trump says on Twitter he is “working on something” related to immigration following his Tuesday night meeting with House Republicans.

Trump is again placing blame on Democrats, asserting that “they won’t give us the votes needed to pass good immigration legislation.” The president’s party, the Republicans, control both chambers in Congress.

He writes, “Republicans want security. But I am working on something – it never ends!”

Republican leaders in the House are trying to put together an immigration bill that would keep immigrant children in detention indefinitely, but housed with their parents.

About two dozen immigrant children joined Democratic lawmakers on the House floor as the lawmakers decry the separation of families at the border.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas says the detaining of children separately from parents who have crossed the border illegally is child abuse. She says “please, please let our children go to their families.”

The criticism follows Democratic lawmakers confronting President Donald Trump when he visited the Capitol the day before, yelling “stop separating our families!”

But Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., says he is heartened by the debate because he is seeing Americans “standing up for children, standing up for those who are in need.”

As Gutierrez spoke, his microphone was cut off because lawmakers and children gathered around him as he spoke. That was considered a breach of decorum.