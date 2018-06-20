LIVE: Police officer shot during traffic stop in Parma Heights

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio – Police confirm to the Fox 8 News I TEAM that a Parma Heights police officer was shot in the knee during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Stumph and Huffman. Police say that intersection will be closed for a number of hours.
The traffic stop was initiated by the Parma policeman, and a Parma Heights detective stopped to help. The suspect shot the detective in the leg. Both officers returned fire.
The suspect was struck and taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.
The Parma Heights officer was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.
Police and state BCI agents are investigating the incident.
41.390052 -81.759577