LIVE: Police officer shot during traffic stop in Parma Heights

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio – Police confirm to the Fox 8 News I TEAM that a Parma Heights police officer was shot in the knee during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Stumph and Huffman. Police say that intersection will be closed for a number of hours.

The traffic stop was initiated by the Parma policeman, and a Parma Heights detective stopped to help. The suspect shot the detective in the leg. Both officers returned fire.

The suspect was struck and taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.

The Parma Heights officer was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police and state BCI agents are investigating the incident.