Showers, a few rumbles possible today with highs just shy of normal

CLEVELAND - There’s a refreshing feel to the air today. Cooler air has arrived along the passage of the front hanging out to our south at the moment.

We’ll be back to the muggy zone and that tropical feel but with less scorching high temperatures.

Clouds will be the norm, and we can’t rule out a passing shower throughout today. With the front stalling in central and southern Ohio until this evening, we’ll need to watch out for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

☀The Summer Solstice is this Thursday the 21st at 6:07 AM.☀