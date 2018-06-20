FOX 8 Recipe Box: Watermelon gazpacho

Watermelon Gazpacho
Recipe from Chef Eric Wells, Sky LaRae's Culinary Services
Ingredients:
- 8 cups finely diced seedless watermelon
- 1 cup cucumber, peeled, seeded and finely diced
- ½ red bell pepper, finely diced
- ½ cup chopped fresh basil
- ½ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 3 tablespoons red-wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons shallots, minced
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
Instructions:
- Mix watermelon, ½ cup cucumber, bell pepper, basil, parsley, cilantro, vinegar, shallot, oil and salt in a large bowl.
- Puree 3 cups of the mixture in a blender or food processor to the desired smoothness; transfer to another large bowl.
- Puree another 3 cups and add to the bowl.
- Stir in the remaining diced mixture.
- Top individual bowls with remaining ½ cup diced cucumber.
- Serve at room temperature or chilled topped with poached shrimp or fresh crab meat.