Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Tonight the front will drop along the Ohio River Valley, and skies will partially clear late tonight. Patchy fog is possible.

The Summer Solstice is this Thursday the 21st at 6:07 AM and what a way to kick off Summer of 2018! Plenty of sunshine, highs around 80, and low humidity will rule the roost. Then, more rain will be on the way as we wrap-up the week.