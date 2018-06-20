Cleveland police working to identify persons of interest after 9-year-old was shot

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are looking for information regarding the identity of individuals who are persons of interest in a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl dead Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the area of Cloverside Avenue and Lee Road around 7:15 p.m. for shots fired.

Police say the 9-year-old was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Anyone with information about who the individuals are or the car seen in the photos above is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464 or 216-621-1234.