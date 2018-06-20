‘Operation Memorial Dazed’: 22 arrested in undercover child sex sting

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Twenty-two people have been arrested on several sex charges involving children as part of Operation Memorial Dazed, authorities announced Wednesday.

The suspects face charges including attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, attempted rape and possession of criminal tools.

The investigation spanned between eight and 10 months. The sting took place over a four-day period after Memorial Day Weekend and operated out of a home in Newburgh Heights.

The suspects are accused of having sexually explicit conversations with and sending explicit images online to individuals they thought were children. Some offered the children with drugs and alcohol and propositioned the alleged children for sex.

As part of the sting, the suspects went to the home in Newburgh Heights, where they thought they were meeting children for sex.

They were then arrested.

Three of the suspects arrested were already sex offenders, according to authorities.

The investigation involved authorities with Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Newburgh Heights police, Ohio BCI, U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.