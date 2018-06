CLEVELAND – A 9-year-old girl was shot and killed on the southeast side of Cleveland Wednesday evening.

Police tell Fox 8 that the shooting was in the area of Lee Road and Harvard Avenue. The girl was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Police are still on the scene.

Bystanders tell our crews that it was a drive-by shooting and that 2 people were hit with bullets.

This is a breaking story. Fox 8 will update it as details become available.