146 arrested in Salem raid; ICE searches three other Fresh Mark locations

SALEM, Ohio– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents raided four Fresh Mark locations in Northeast Ohio on Tuesday.

At the meat processing plant in Salem, agents arrested 146 employees for immigration violations, ICE said in a news release on Wednesday.

Search warrants were also executed at Fresh Mark locations on South Way Street SW in Massillon, Cloverleaf Street SW in Massillon and Harmont Avenue NE in Canton.

“Unlawful employment is one of the key magnets drawing illegal aliens across our borders,” said Steve Francis, HSI special agent in charge for Michigan and Ohio. “Businesses who knowingly harbor and hire illegal aliens as a business model must be held accountable for their actions.”

Those arrested were taken to processing facilities, where they will begin the removal proceedings. They will be moved to detention facilities in Michigan and Ohio. According to a news release from ICE, several people were processed and released from custody because of humanitarian considerations.

An ICE spokesman said there would be no additional arrests on Wednesday.

Fresh Mark is a member of ICE’s Mutual Agreement between Government and Employers program. IMAGE members are not immune from prosecution.

There is a 24-hour detainee locator hotline at 1-888-351-4024 for family members with questions.