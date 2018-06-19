Watch out for showers, t-storms on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - There’s a refreshing feel to the air today. Cooler air has arrived along the passage of the front hanging out to our south at the moment.

We’ll be back to the muggy zone and that tropical feel but with less scorching high temperatures.

Clouds will be the norm, and we can’t rule out a passing shower throughout Wednesday. With the front stalling in central and southern Ohio until Wednesday evening, we’ll need to watch out for scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

☀The Summer Solstice is this Thursday the 21st at 6:07 AM.☀