× Ohio’s sales tax holiday is back: Here are all the details for your back-to-school shopping!

You’ll be doing your back-to-school shopping before you know it. It can get very expensive, but there’s some good news: Ohio’s sales tax holiday is back this year.

Here are the dates and times you’ll want to mark on your calendar:

The holiday starts at 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

— Clothing priced at $75 per item or less

— School supplies priced at $20 per item or less

— School instructional materials priced at $20 per item or less

