McKinley High School teacher who had sex with students to be sentenced

CANTON, Ohio– A Canton high school teacher accused of having sex with her students will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Tiffany Eichler, 36, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery in May. Her sentencing is set for noon in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

In March, officials at McKinley High School contacted the Canton Police Department about Eichler, a physical education and health teacher.

She admitted she had engaged in sex with multiple male students and they were blackmailing her for money, according to the police report. One boy told police they had sex in Eichler’s car near his house and the two traded messages on Snapchat.

The Canton City School District placed Eichler on unpaid suspension in March.