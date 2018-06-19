Group protests Trump’s immigration policies in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A local group protested the Trump administration policy of separating families after illegal border crossings.

It happened at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Market Square, located at West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.

President Donald Trump defended the policies on Monday in the face of rising national outrage over the forced separation of migrant children from their parents. Calling for tough action against illegal immigration, Trump declared the U.S. "will not be a migrant camp" on his watch.

Trump's administration broke with longstanding practice of processing migrant families in civil, rather than criminal, proceedings that allow families to be held together.

