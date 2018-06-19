FOX 8 Recipe Box: Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

Recipe from Chef Bob Sferra, owner of Culinary Occasions

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups fresh fhubarb, 1-inch diced (4 to 5 stalks)
  • 4 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and halved
  • 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grated orange zest
  • 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 lb. cold, unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1 cups quick cooking oats (not instant)

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°
  2. For the fruit, toss the rhubarb, strawberries, 3/4 cup of the granulated sugar and the orange zest together in a large bowl. In a measuring cup, dissolve the cornstarch in the orange juice and then mix it into the fruit. Pour the mixture into an 8-by-11 inch baking dish and place it on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper.
  3. For the topping, in a large bowl mix the flour, remaind 1/2 cup granulated sugar and brown sugar with a whisk to distribute; add the cubed butter by hand until combined; the crumble topping will start to form pea-sized balls.
  4. Add oats and mix until crumb topping starts to form. DO NOT OVERMIX.
