Fox 8 cameras confront Akron firefighters accused of making porn at fire station

AKRON, Ohio - Fox 8 news reporter Jack Shea tracked down the two Akron firefighters who were placed on leave after allegedly posting pornographic videos they made of themselves at a city fire station.

Fire Lieutenant Art Dean and his girlfriend, Provisional Lieutenant Deann Eller, were placed on administrative leave amid allegations that they produced the videos at an Akron fire station and then posted them to various porn websites.

The Akron Fire Department is conducting an investigation to determine exactly what Dean and Eller did, when they did it and where they did it.

