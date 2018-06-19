× BCI investigating after man dies while in custody of Springfield Township police

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP – Officials with the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirm to the Fox 8 I-Team that they are investigating the death of a man, who died in police custody.

The man, who has not been identified, died Monday morning shortly after being taken into custody by Springfield Township police.

An investigator with the medical examiner’s office says an autopsy will be performed Tuesday. She said officials are still trying to confirm the person’s identity.

Jill DelGreco, a spokeswoman with BCI says their agency was asked to investigate and assist the local department.

Officials say at least one person on Nichols Road called 9-1-1 during the early morning hours Monday saying the man was banging on doors screaming for help. Police arrived and BCI says the man was tased at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DelGreco said BCI agents are now investigating to determine exactly what happened when police arrived.

Springfield Township police have not yet returned a call seeking information on the incident.