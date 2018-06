OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — A man who served as an assistant scout master and auxiliary police officer is set to be sentenced on sex charges Tuesday.

Aaron Robertson, 30, pleaded guilty earlier this month to sexual battery and gross sexual imposition. Investigators say he used his position in the Boy Scouts to sexually assault a boy.

Olmsted Falls police, for whom he worked as an auxiliary officer, arrested him in 2017.

He could face up to 21 years in prison.

