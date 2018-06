Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Two Akron firefighters have been placed on paid leave.

Akron Press Secretary and Assistant Director of Law Ellen Lander Nischt tells FOX 8 News the firefighters are on leave pending an investigation into allegations involving pornographic videos.

She says those alleged videos potentially were created in an Akron fire station.

No other details were immediately released.

