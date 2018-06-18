Staying cool during this heat! See list of City of Cleveland pools and spray basins

CLEVELAND-- If you're looking for a way to stay cool in these sweltering temperatures, the City of Cleveland's pools and spray basins will be open.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s today. **Weather updates, here**
Here is a list of Cleveland's summer outdoor pools:
- Duggan Park: 1696 Catalpa Rd.
- Forest Hills Park: 12310 Arlington Ave.
- Gassaway Pool: 2306 East 100th St.
- Glendale Park: 3813 East 149th St.
- Glenview Park: 10746 Leuer Ave.
- Greenwood Park: 2220 West 38th St.
- Halloran Park: 3550 West 117th St.
- Impett Pool: 3207 West 153rd St.
- James Bell Pool: 2280 East 71st St.
- Ken Johnson Recreation Center: 9206 Woodland Ave.
- Kerruish Park: 17218 Tarkington Ave.
- Lake Park: 1341 West 85th St.
- Lincoln Park: 1200 Starkweather Ave.
- Loew Park: 4741 West 32nd St.
- Lonnie Burten Recreation Center: 2511 East 46th St.
- Luke Easter Park: 3165 MLK Jr. Blvd.
- Meyer Pool: 3266 West 30th St.
- Neff Pool: East 193rd St. and Bella
- Sunrise Pool: 3521 West 95th St.
- Tromba Pool: 16411 Mandalay
- Warsaw Park: 4021 East 64th St.
The outdoor pools are regularly open Wednesdays through Sunday from noon to 7:30 p.m.
41.499320 -81.694361