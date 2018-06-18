Staying cool during this heat! See list of City of Cleveland pools and spray basins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- If you're looking for a way to stay cool in these sweltering temperatures, the City of Cleveland's pools and spray basins will be open.

Here is a list of Cleveland's summer outdoor pools:

Duggan Park: 1696 Catalpa Rd.

Forest Hills Park: 12310 Arlington Ave.

Gassaway Pool: 2306 East 100th St.

Glendale Park: 3813 East 149th St.

Glenview Park: 10746 Leuer Ave.

Greenwood Park: 2220 West 38th St.

Halloran Park: 3550 West 117th St.

Impett Pool: 3207 West 153rd St.

James Bell Pool: 2280 East 71st St.

Ken Johnson Recreation Center: 9206 Woodland Ave.

Kerruish Park: 17218 Tarkington Ave.

Lake Park: 1341 West 85th St.

Lincoln Park: 1200 Starkweather Ave.

Loew Park: 4741 West 32nd St.

Lonnie Burten Recreation Center: 2511 East 46th St.

Luke Easter Park: 3165 MLK Jr. Blvd.

Meyer Pool: 3266 West 30th St.

Neff Pool: East 193rd St. and Bella

Sunrise Pool: 3521 West 95th St.

Tromba Pool: 16411 Mandalay

Warsaw Park: 4021 East 64th St.

The outdoor pools are regularly open Wednesdays through Sunday from noon to 7:30 p.m.

