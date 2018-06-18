× Record temps causing problems for travel as people beat the heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The heat and humidity are not only affecting people, but mass transit as well.

The RTA has replaced the red line between Tower City and West Boulevard due to the heat, which has caused a mechanical problem on the tracks.

Meantime, many are jumping into summer and trying to stay cool in the heat.

That’s exactly what families at the Greenbriar Rec Pool in Parma Heights are doing with pleasure.

One swimmer said, “I’m at the pool and air conditioning at my house.”

Another said, “I mostly just drink water and go in the shade most of the time.”

But if you have to work in the heat, like construction workers or firefighters at an emergency scene, options for staying cool are few and far between.

Just ask street vendor Dino Konstantinou, who has been operating his hot dog stand on the west side for 35 years.

Dino said, “Under my umbrella, drink plenty of fluids and keep my mind occupied.”

Withthe heat index value reaching 100-degrees, people are being reminded to take extra caution during high heat.

Chairman of Emergency Medicine Doctor Charles Emerman, with MetroHealth, says a condition like heat edema can quickly develop into heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Dr. Emerman said, “People get dizzy, they’re sweaty and they may pass out because they’re dehydrated. They may have some effect on their kidneys and that responds to taking lots of fluids.”

Other safety tips include:

• Stay hydrated and drink a lot of water!

• Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes.

• Cover your head with a hat and use sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun`s rays.

• Keep cool in the shade. If you don`t have air-conditioning, visit cool areas like a library or recreation center.

• Always check on your elderly friends and neighbors.