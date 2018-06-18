Painesville woman and two kids killed in Indiana crash blamed on wrong-way driver

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Authorities say three people from Ohio have died following a four-vehicle crash in northern Indiana caused by a wrong-way driver.

The crash happened Sunday evening along the Indiana Toll Road near Mishawaka.

State police were responding to a call about a vehicle being driven erratically along the eastbound lanes when it turned around and headed westbound in the eastbound lanes. Police say soon afterward the wrong-way driver collided with an SUV and a truck. A car also crashed.

Police say three passengers in the SUV died, including 42-year-old Denita Rice, 1-year-old Bryson Rice and 12-year-old Makayla Lanier. Police say the SUV driver and another child were taken to a hospital. Those in the SUV were from Painesville, Ohio.

The 32-year-old South Bend man identified as the wrong-way driver was hospitalized.

#TrafficAlert: Toll Road remains shutdown in both directions after a serious crash east of the Mishawaka exit. Traffic is being diverted off the Toll Road. (Photo credit: Meghan Elliot) pic.twitter.com/39e1OyVLGa — Drew Gardner (@DrewGardnerTV) June 18, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js