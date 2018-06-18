× Newburgh Heights police search for rape suspect

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS-The Newburgh Heights Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a woman Sunday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Alpha Avenue. The female victim was walking from Fleet Avenue in Cleveland to her home when she noticed a man carrying a black bag following her.

The victim told police she lost sight of the suspect, but was confronted near her home where she was attacked and raped.

The victim was treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. The suspect is described as a black male, in his 20s with tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newburgh Heights Police Department at 216-641-5545.