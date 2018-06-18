× Naked man leads police on a chase, hit by a car fleeing officers

HUDSON- A University Heights man is being treated at the hospital after leading police on a chase and getting struck by a car.

The chase involved law enforcement first in Stark County and then in Summit County. When the driver, 23-year-old Jovon Dawson, crossed over into Stow’s jurisdiction on State Route 8, spike strips were used to stop him.

Authorities say, Dawson, who was naked, jumped out of the car and ran eastbound to Sullivan Road. After running down Sullivan, he ran across the northbound lanes of State Route 8 and jumped the center of the median. Once in the roadway, he was hit by a passing car.

Dawson was taken to Akron City Hospital to be treated for his injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Charges are pending.