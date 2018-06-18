× Indians’ Carrasco suffers only bruise on scary comebacker

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians starter Carlos Carrasco only sustained a bruised elbow when he was struck by a line drive against Minnesota.

An MRI taken Monday on Carrasco came back negative and the right-hander will likely return once his stint on the disabled list ends. Indians manager Terry Francona expressed relief that Carrasco was not more seriously injured.

Carrasco will be treated over the next 48 hours and then evaluated Wednesday.

In the second inning on Saturday, Twins star Joe Mauer hit a line drive that Carrasco couldn’t avoid. The 31-year-old, who has been one of the AL’s most consistent pitchers the past three seasons, has a history of being hit on the mound. He was struck in the face in 2015 and missed the 2016 playoffs after breaking his hand.

Despite his track record, Carrasco has not shown any jitters and Francona doesn’t expect the latest incident to bother him.

