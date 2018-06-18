Euclid police looking for missing 17-year-old boy

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old boy.

Rayshawn D. Fleming was last seen at his home in Euclid shortly before noon today. His whereabouts and destination are not known

Using social media and texts, the teen has made threats to harm himself, according to police.

Rayshawn is 5’- 6”, 140 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a white zipper; black jeans; black socks; and black flip-flops.

His hair is shorter than in the photo you see in this story.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.