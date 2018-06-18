David’s Back From His Vacation To Greece!
-
Family planning vigil for teen killed in hit-and-run crash days before 16th birthday
-
Andrew Miller activated from DL as Indians struggle without lefty
-
Yanks top Indians 7-4; 15 wins in 16 games
-
12-year-old steals credit card, flies to Bali after fight with mom
-
Thank you 73: Cleveland proclaims July 3 as Joe Thomas Day
-
-
Joe Thomas discusses injuries, decision to retire in podcast
-
Indians activate Guyer, designate Cabrera for assignment
-
Spokesman: Former President George H.W. Bush back in the hospital
-
Cleveland dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman’s home
-
Drug Take Back Day spotlights Ohio’s ongoing opioid crisis
-
-
Browns’ Denzel Ward talks about draft night, honoring late father
-
Woman accused of kicking, dragging dog at day care pleads no contest
-
I TEAM: Officer back on patrol charged with driving drunk