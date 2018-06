Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Today is the 4th 90° day of 2018. Hopkins reached 93°, three degrees shy of the record high of 96° (1944).

Cooler air will arrive along a back door cool front tonight. Some backyards will get a drink of rain in the process.

With the front stalling in central and southern Ohio until Wednesday evening, we’ll need to watch out for scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms.