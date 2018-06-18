Heat advisory issued; highs in the 90s expected today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We will make a run for our fourth 90 degree day of 2018 today. We are starting the work week with hot and humid temps.

A heat advisory has been issued for parts of the FOX 8 viewing area that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.

The heat index is expected to reach around 100 degrees. The heat and humidity will create uncomfortable conditions.

We set a new record-high of 94° Father’s Day in Cleveland (previous record: 93° 1994)! We also set record highs in Akron/Canton at 94° (previous record: 94° 1957) and Erie, PA at 90° (previous record: 90° 2017/2014)

