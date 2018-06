× Woman’s body found inside burning Elyria garage

ELYRIA, Ohio – Elyria first responders were called to a fire inside garage on Sunday and discovered the body of a woman inside.

The fire broke out just after 2 p.m. at 246 5th Street. The body of 46-year-old Octavia Garza of Lorain was discovered shortly after that.

Investigators were still on scene Sunday evening, and the Elyria Police Department is asking anyone with any information about it to contact them at 440-323-3302.