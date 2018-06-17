× Woman killed in East Cleveland house explosion identified

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– The name of the woman who was killed in the East Cleveland house explosion was released on Sunday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tracey Christine Brooks, 27, died on June 10 on East 125th Street in East Cleveland.

Police Cmdr. Scott Gardner said the victim and three others were stripping the house for scrap. They took several loads to scrap yards and gas accumulated in the house.

One man remains in the hospital and another was taken into custody. No information on charges has been released.

The blast destroyed one house, left five uninhabitable and damaged about 100 more.

Continuing coverage of this story here