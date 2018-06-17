Two officers, suspect injured in East Cleveland incident

Posted 2:52 pm, June 17, 2018, by and , Updated at 03:22PM, June 17, 2018

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– Two officers and a suspect are in the hospital following a struggle and officer-involved shooting Sunday.

East Cleveland police confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team the incident happened on Beersford Road.

Police said an officer fired two shots.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. Two officers are also in the hospital; One with a serious eye injury. That injury is believed to have happened from struggling with the suspect.

Photo: Byron Weems, Fox 8

East Cleveland police and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are just beginning to sort out everything that happened, but police initially got a call about a man beating a woman in the middle of the street.

Witnesses told police the man had been firing a gun.