Two officers, suspect injured in East Cleveland incident

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– Two officers and a suspect are in the hospital following a struggle and officer-involved shooting Sunday.

East Cleveland police confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team the incident happened on Beersford Road.

Police said an officer fired two shots.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. Two officers are also in the hospital; One with a serious eye injury. That injury is believed to have happened from struggling with the suspect.

East Cleveland police and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are just beginning to sort out everything that happened, but police initially got a call about a man beating a woman in the middle of the street.

Witnesses told police the man had been firing a gun.