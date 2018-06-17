WATCH LIVE: FOX 8 News in the Morning on the app and FOX8.com

Suspect arrested in assault on Kent store clerk

KENT, Ohio– The Kent Police Department arrested a suspect in the attack on a convenience store clerk.

A man walked into the store, located on East Main Street in Kent, Saturday afternoon and assaulted the clerk, police said.

Investigators released surveillance photos and a description in an effort to identify the suspect.

They arrested Brett Musselman, 25, of Kent, on charges of abduction and gross sexual imposition. He remains in jail.

No other information was released about the incident.