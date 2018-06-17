Last day for Big Fun toy store

CLEVELAND– A Cleveland Heights staple will close its doors for good on Sunday.

It’s the last day for Big Fun, a toy store located on Coventry Road.

“Over a quarter century of providing smiles on people’s faces. So much is going through my head right now. So many memories… so many wonderful people,” owner Steve Presser posted on the store’s Facebook page. “Thanks so much to all of you for allowing me to board a special ship, called Big Fun, and take you all, along with me, on a magical ride.”

Presser opened Big Fun with his father in 1991. The store had west side location on Clifton Boulevard for six years before going out of business in 2015.

But don’t worry toy enthusiasts. Big Fun will be back in a slightly different form at the new Pinecrest development in Orange Village.

Presser teamed up with Tom Scheiman of b.a. Sweetie Candy Company to create Sweeties Big Fun. The whimsical ice cream and candy shop with a toy section is set to open sometime this month.

