Just for Dad: Temps soar, set new record high in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – The temps in Cleveland set a new record high in honor of Father’s Day:

Cleveland Hopkins Airport just reached 94 degrees this afternoon. This breaks the high temperature record of 93 degrees set in 1994. — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 17, 2018

FATHER’S DAY will be hotter and more humid, but overall, it’s a stellar forecast to celebrate fatherhood. Be aware of the heat’s effects on your body. There is a heat advisory in effect as close by as Toledo:

Additionally, heat indices may approach 100°F in places late Sunday afternoon:

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

We average about 16 hours of heat indices of 100+ degrees per summer. Last summer we only had 1 hour. 4 in 2016, None in 2015 and 2014. Last year above normal: 2012 with 67 hours. The most hours ever: 198 hours in the summer of 1995. The drought year of 1988 has 103 hours with heat indices of 100+.